Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.