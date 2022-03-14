Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.92

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 11261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

