Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.92

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 11261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
