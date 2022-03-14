Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,947,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,189,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $514.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

