Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TOACU opened at $10.18 on Monday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOACU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,937,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000.

