Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Robert Spitzer Acquires 32,685 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Director Robert Spitzer purchased 32,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

TVE traded down C$0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.96. 1,725,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.80. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.