Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $33.74. 5,387,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

