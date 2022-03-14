Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the homebuilder’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 198 ($2.59).

LON:TW opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.76) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.59.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($102,131.13). Also, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($33,608.49).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

