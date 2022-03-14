Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,497,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 196,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 101,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $5.95 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.