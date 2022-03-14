TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 9,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NYSE TRP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,402. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

