TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.67 on Monday, hitting C$68.99. 1,016,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.68 billion and a PE ratio of 37.25. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$56.55 and a 1 year high of C$73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total transaction of C$1,193,328.47. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,729 shares of company stock worth $8,635,479.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

