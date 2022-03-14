TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. 178,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

