TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.18

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 26524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

