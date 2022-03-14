TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,612. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

