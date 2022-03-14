TE Connectivity Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

TEL traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $126.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 966,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,003,000 after buying an additional 72,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

