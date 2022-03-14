TE Connectivity Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
TEL traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $126.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 966,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,003,000 after buying an additional 72,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.
TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.