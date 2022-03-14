Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $76.10

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.10 and last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 47249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)
