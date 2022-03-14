Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $76.10

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.10 and last traded at $76.83, with a volume of 47249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

