Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.00

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.00 and last traded at C$31.03, with a volume of 16330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$435.14 million and a PE ratio of 114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.