Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

NYSE:HQL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 93,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.