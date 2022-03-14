Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Lifted to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HSBC upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

