Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Tellurian worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.09. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tellurian Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.