Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd.

Get Telstra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.06. 21,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,019. Telstra has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Telstra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.