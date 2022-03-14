Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:TVE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

