Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 4.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $28.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $766.75. 992,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,258,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $927.04 and a 200-day moving average of $932.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

