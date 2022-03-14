Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.26

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 231495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,877,000 after purchasing an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

