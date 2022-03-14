The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of BNS opened at $72.01 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $760,634,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

