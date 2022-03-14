The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,429 ($71.13) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.24) to GBX 4,550 ($59.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($53.98) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($68.92) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.58) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,944.50 ($64.79).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKG opened at GBX 3,922 ($51.39) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,490 ($45.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,408.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.