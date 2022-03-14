The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 37.7% in February

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Investec raised shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

Shares of BDVSY opened at $28.33 on Monday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.