The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.47 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

