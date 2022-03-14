The Children’s Place, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of PLCE opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.