The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Clorox stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $130.06 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Clorox by 145.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

