The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GAP by 76.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

