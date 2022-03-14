The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.