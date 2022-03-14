The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.93. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.