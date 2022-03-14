The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.58.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 874,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,265. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

