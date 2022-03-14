The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne Acquires 600 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MIDD stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.59. 333,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

