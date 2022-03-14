The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HYB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 240,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,637. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

