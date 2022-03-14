The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HYB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 240,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,637. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.94%.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
