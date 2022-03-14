The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to post sales of $109.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.70 million and the highest is $112.09 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $105.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $456.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $458.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $503.31 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.88 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $58.21.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

