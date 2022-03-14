The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.49. 71,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,806,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

