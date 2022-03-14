The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.67.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $105.54 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

