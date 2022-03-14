The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.97.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $233.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.90. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.93 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

