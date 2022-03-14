The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Timken stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.66. Timken has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Timken by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 29.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.