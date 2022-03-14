The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.72. The stock had a trading volume of 172,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,333. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $198.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

