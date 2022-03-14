ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,645 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

