Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $853.21 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $853.21 million and approximately $45.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00173242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00363716 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00052208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

