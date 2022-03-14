THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $538.77 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. THORChain has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $538.77 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.32 or 0.00018917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 70.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.04 or 0.06514435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.26 or 1.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040504 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

