Thore Cash Hits Market Cap of $9,795.62 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $9,795.62 and approximately $66,934.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00265136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.