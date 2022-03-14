Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 40,636 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 282,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $985.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

