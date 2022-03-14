Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of THUPY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THUPY. Danske raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

