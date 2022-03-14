Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Up 40.2% in February

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TBCP opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,337,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 461,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.