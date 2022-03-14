Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.42 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010107 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00222541 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

