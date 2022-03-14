Tilly’s, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

